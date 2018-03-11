Driver, 70, who died after head-on road crash named

Margaret Grierson, from Dumfries, lost her life in the A702 crash on Saturday.

Margaret Grierson: She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland handout/CC by John Firth

A woman who died after her car was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in South Lanarkshire has been named.

Seventy-year-old Margaret Grierson, from Dumfries, was killed in the three-car crash on the A702 near Abington on Saturday.

Another motorist, a 25-year-old man, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Grierson was travelling north on the road at around 1.30pm when her Kia Rio car collided with the 25-year-old's Vauxhall Astra, which was overtaking on the southbound lane.

The Astra then collided with a Volvo C30 vehicle which had also been travelling south.

Emergency services attended and Ms Grierson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Astra driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

Police said Ms Grierson's family has been made aware and that a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers previously called on any witnesses to come forward, particularly passing motorists who have dashcams.

