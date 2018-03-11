Celtic star Scott Sinclair abused at Glasgow Airport

Three passengers stopped from boarding their flight following incident in BA lounge.

Scott Sinclair was an unused sub at Ibrox on Sunday. SNS Group

Celtic star Scott Sinclair was verbally abused by three fellow passengers at Glasgow Airport in an incident which led to police being called.

The incident took place in the British Airways lounge just hours after Celtic beat Rangers 3-2 in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

The 28-year-old - who wasn't hurt in the incident - was an unused sub in the win, which moved Celtic nine points clear at the top of the Premiership.

The three passengers were barred from boarding their flight after police arrived.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "I can confirm there was an incident in the BA lounge.

"Three individuals were removed from the flight and the airport by the police."