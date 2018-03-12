No action against passengers after Scott Sinclair abused

Two men were escorted out the British Airways (BA) lounge at Glasgow Airport.

Scott Sinclair: He made no complain to police.

No action has been taken against drunk passengers who hurled abuse at Celtic star Scott Sinclair at Glasgow Airport.

Two men were escorted out the British Airways (BA) lounge by police following the incident at 5.15pm on Sunday.

Sinclair made no formal complaint to officers.

It came just hours after Celtic beat Rangers 3-2 at Ibrox.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There have been no reports to police regarding an assault within the BA lounge at Glasgow Airport on Sunday.

"Police did attend the lounge at around 5.15pm and two men were asked to leave.

"Advice was given to staff and no further action was taken."

