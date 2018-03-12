Man seriously injured in knife attack on street

The assault happened on Weir Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Saturday morning.

Weir Street: He was taken to hospital. Google 2018

A man has been seriously injured in a knife attack on a street.

The assault happened on Weir Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, between 7am and 9am on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in a serious condition.

Constable Paul Duffield said: "There was an altercation and the 19-year-old was seriously assaulted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

