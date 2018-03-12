Man seriously injured in knife attack on street
The assault happened on Weir Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Saturday morning.
A man has been seriously injured in a knife attack on a street.
The assault happened on Weir Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, between 7am and 9am on Saturday.
The 19-year-old was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in a serious condition.
Constable Paul Duffield said: "There was an altercation and the 19-year-old was seriously assaulted."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.