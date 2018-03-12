Man held after pensioner 'robbed and threatened with blade'

The 83-year-old man was at his home in Kings Park, Glasgow, before the alleged incident.

Menock Road: Man due in court. Google 2018

A man has been charged after a pensioner was allegedly robbed in his house by a blade-wielding thief.

The 83-year-old man was in bed at his home on Menock Road in Kings Park, Glasgow, when a man is said to have forced his way in and demanded money, bank cards and pin numbers.

The suspect is then said to have left with cash line cards, alcohol and the man's landline telephone preventing him from calling for help during the raid last month.

A 42-year-old man is due in court on Monday in relation to the incident.

