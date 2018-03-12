Teenager charged with rape of girl, 16, at house party
The alleged sex attack happened on Atholl Place in Linwood, Renfrewshire, on New Years Day.
A teenager has been charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at a house party.
The alleged sex attack happened on Atholl Place in Linwood, Renfrewshire, in the early hours of New Years Day
The girl is said to have went outside before being approached by two men, with one allegedly raping her.
An 18-year-old man has been released on an undertaking and is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
