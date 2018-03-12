Barlinnie prison officer sexually assaulted two inmates

The victims, aged 26 and 35, were targeted as they slept in their cell and in the shower.

Prison: Brian Johnstone, 60, preyed on the men during their time inside and repeatedly attacked them in their cells. © STV

A prison officer is facing jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two inmates in Barlinnie.

Brian Johnstone, 60, preyed on the men during their time inside and repeatedly attacked them in their cells.

The victims - aged 26 and 35 - recalled how Johnstone would come into their cell often before they were awake and touch them inappropriately.

Both men were also subjected to at least one assault in the shower by the guard.

Johnstone, from Greenock, Inverclyde, denied the charges.

But he was convicted of sexually assaulting his first victim between December 2013 and March 2014 and the second from March to August 2016.

The younger of the two men and Johnstone's first victim described an incident when Johnston carried out a sex act on him while he lay in bed, ill with food poisoning.

In his speech to the jury fiscal depute Niall Macdonald asked them to consider: "Are they odd details to add if this, as suggested by Brian Johnstone is all made up?"

Jurors heard accounts of incidents when Johnstone attacked the man in the showers.

Mr McDonald said: "Conviction after conviction were put to him, prison misdemeanour after misdemeanour.

"A man who got into fights in prison, or disobeyed orders.

"And yet, can he not be sexually assaulted by a prison officer?"

The 35-year-old, was on remand at the time of the attacks and subsequently acquitted of the charge he faced.

He described the first incident of sexual assault when Johnstone came into his cell and "lunged" and touched him between his legs, over his boxer shorts.

The man told the jury that Johnstone would come into his cell before he was awake and touch him.

He said: "Every time he came in he touched me."

The court also heard of an incident when he was assaulted by Johnstone in the shower area.

Johnstone claimed to have vague memories of the men and denied any sexual contact.

Sheriff Joseph Platt deferred sentence for report and continued Johnstone's bail.

