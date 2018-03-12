Man fighting for his life in hospital after 'flat stabbing'
The 36 year-old victim was discovered lying in a close in Dumbarton around 12.45am on Saturday.
A man is fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed in a flat in West Dunbartonshire.
The 36 year-old victim was discovered lying in a close in Cumbrae Crecent South, Dumbarton around 12.45am on Saturday.
He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where staff have described his condition as critical.
Police Scotland confirmed three men, aged 29, 37 and 41, have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder.
Detective Inspector Andy Doherty, of Dumbarton Police Office, said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this attempted murder and to trace anyone with information that may assist our investigation.
"At this time I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the Cumbrae Cresent South area of Dumbarton during the evening of Friday night into Saturday morning who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dumbarton Police Office on 101 quoting reference number 0189 of 10th March or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
