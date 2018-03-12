Murder victim was 'killed with knives and a golf club'

Three men have appeared in court after James Watt, 40, was found dead in his Ibrox flat last month.

Police: James Watt was murdered in his flat.

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in his home with knives and a golf club.

Paul Green, 30, Lee Noonan, 20 and Robbie Brown, 18, are accused of killing James Watt at the Copland Quadrant flat in the Ibrox area of Glasgow on February 23.

Green and Noonan, from Glasgow, and Brown, from Edinburgh appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where they made no plea.

Papers from the court claim that the men, while acting together, assaulted 40 year-old Mr Watt.

It is alleged they struck him on the head and body with a golf club and knives to his severe injury, and murdered him.

Sheriff Ian Fleming remanded the men in custody and they will appear next week for a full committal hearing.

