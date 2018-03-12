Former juror 'stunned' to be accused by police of bribery 

Catherine Leahy was said to have made the remark in September 2016 after her home had been bugged.

Court: Police placed a bug in Catherine Leahy's Glasgow home.

A former juror claimed she was a "bit stunned" after being contacted by police about a bribery allegation.

Catherine Leahy was said to have made the remark in September 2016 after her home had been bugged.

She is also heard speaking about her property being searched days later.

Leahy, 62, and her son Joseph Leahy, 22, are on trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutors allege that between November 2, 2015 and June 2, 2016 - while she was serving as a juror - the pair agreed to "receive or accept a financial or other advantage".

And it is claimed, as a consequence of the pair accepting the alleged "advantage", the mother would perform her task as a juror "improperly".

Joseph Leahy faces separate drugs accusations.

The pair deny the allegations.

The court earlier heard how Catherine Leahy sat on the jury in the high court trial of Graham Clarke, which ended in April 2016.

Clarke and a number of co-accused were cleared of drugs and money laundering charges.

A probe was later launched after an allegation relating to a juror in the case.

It eventually resulted in a bug being placed in Catherine Leahy's Glasgow home.

The trial heard a number of conversations were then recorded.

In one, the mother is heard discussing being contacted by police investigating the bribery claim.

DC Ross Arnott was one of the officers who helped transcribe what was said.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC asked him: "Does Mrs Leahy - presumably answering a question - says she is a bit stunned?"

The officer: "That is correct."

The ex-juror is also heard commenting that it is "a bit worrying".

Asked about a later phone call, Mr McSporran said: "Mrs Leahy is engaged in a telephone conversation...at the start, does she indicate her home was searched that morning?"

The detective: "That is correct."

Mr McSporran added there also appeared to be a conversation about a "number of phones" that had been taken.

The trial, before Judge Lord Turnbull, continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.