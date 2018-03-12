New boutique cinema set to open in Glasgow city centre
The Everyman Cinema company have signed a 30-year lease with Princes Square.
A boutique cinema company is set to open its first set of screens in Scotland.
Everyman Cinemas has announced they have signed a 30-year lease to take up a space in Glasgow's Princes Square.
The new cinema will have three screens, seating 95, 74 and 36 people respectively and is expected to open in August this year.
Crispin Lilly CEO said: "We're so excited to create something special as part of the Princes Square development in Glasgow.
"It's a vibrant city and we are looking forward to delivering something special for the community.
"Our focus is really on experience, from a fabulous bar and food and drink menu, including lovely wines and hand rolled pizzas, to comfy sofa seating and a great programme of film and events.
"We aim to make every guest's visit special no matter what they choose to watch, and make them fall back in love with a night at the cinema."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.