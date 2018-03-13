Driver seriously injured in crash between lorry and car
Emergency services were called to the A701 near Biggar in South Lanarkshire.
A driver has been seriously injured in a crash between a lorry and a car.
Emergency services were called to the A701 near Biggar in South Lanarkshire at 6.20pm on Monday.
A driver was cut free from their vehicle before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.
The road was closed while investigations were carried out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
