Two men 'used car in murder bid at city crematorium'

Robert Lowe, 53, and Daniel Lowe, 57, are accused of trying to kill two men in car park.

The alleged incident took place at Daldowie Crematorium. Wikipedia

Two men are to stand trial charged with attempted murder at a crematorium.

Robert Lowe, 53, and Daniel Lowe, 57, faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The pair are accused of trying to kill James Lowe and Nathaniel Lowe at a car park at the city's Daldowie Crematorium in November 2016.

They are said to have been "acting along with another" at the time.

The charge includes claims Nathaniel Lowe was repeatedly struck on the head, ear and neck with a knife.

Both alleged victims are further said to have been hit with a car causing them to be thrown into the air.

Robert Lowe faces a separate charge of assaulting a woman at the crematorium.

Lawyers Gordon Jackson QC and Raymond McIlwham entered not guilty pleas on their behalf during the short hearing.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial due to begin in June.

The case could last up to five days.

Bail was continued for Robert Lowe, of Newmilns, Ayrshire and Daniel Lowe, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, meantime.

