Teen charged with attempted murder after 'knife attack'
Connor Duffy, 18, was arrested over the alleged incident in Greenock, Inverclyde.
A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man on a street.
Connor Duffy, 18, was arrested over the alleged incident on Weir Street in Greenock, Inverclyde.
Duffy, of Inverclyde, is accused of trying to kill a 19-year-old on Saturday.
His alleged victim was found seriously injured after the alleged knife attack.
Duffy made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Greenock Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.
He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.