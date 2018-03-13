Body of man pulled from water next to caravan park
The discovery was made in a marsh near Redburn Caravan Park in Irvine, Ayrshire.
The body of a man has been pulled from the water near a caravan park.
The discovery was made in a marsh next to Redburn Caravan Park on Kilwinning Road in Irvine, Ayrshire, at 4.30pm on Monday.
Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
