Body of man pulled from water next to caravan park

The discovery was made in a marsh near Redburn Caravan Park in Irvine, Ayrshire.

Irvine: Man pronounced dead. Google 2018/PA

The body of a man has been pulled from the water near a caravan park.

The discovery was made in a marsh next to Redburn Caravan Park on Kilwinning Road in Irvine, Ayrshire, at 4.30pm on Monday.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

