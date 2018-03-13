Girl, 15, indecently assaulted by man as she walked home

Police are hunting the suspect following the attack in North Lanarkshire.

Glenmore Road: Girl assaulted on Sunday evening (file pic). 2018 Google

A teenage girl was indecently assaulted as she walked home in a North Lanarkshire village.

The 15-year-old was walking on Glenmore Road, Newarthill, around 8.45pm on Sunday when she was approached by a man.

He put his arm around the girl then indecently assaulted her before she managed to get away.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective sergeant Jim Williamson said: "This incident has left a 15-year-old girl very shaken up and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault.

"The incident happened in a residential area and therefore there may have been people coming and going at that time of night who may have seen something that can help us.

"We will not allow for local residents to feel unsafe in their own community and would appeal to anyone who may have saw a man matching this description near the time of the incident, or has any further information that can help us to come forward and contact us."

The man is described as white, 6ft, of slim build, clean shaven with dark hair and a long fringe that was swept to the side.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket or top with white striping on the sleeves, blue jeans and black trainers.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.