Fire rips through tenement building as residents evacuated
The blaze happened on Crown Road North in the west end of Glasgow on Wednesday.
A fire has ripped through a tenement building, forcing residents to be evacuated.
The blaze happened on Crown Road North in Glasgow's west end at 4.30am on Wednesday.
Around 30 firefighters are battling the flames and residents have been evacuated.
No one is thought to have been injured.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It's a well-developed fire in the roof space of the building.
"We have no reports of injuries.
"Residents would have been evacuated from the building which is our normal procedure."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.