Two arrested after man 'murdered in fight' in Greenock 

The 63-year-old was discovered on Dalrymple Street at 1.30am on Wednesday.

Greenock: Roads have been closed off. Deborah Mooney

A man has allegedly been murdered during a fight on a Greenock street.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

A 44-year-old man and a woman, 43, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers have cordoned off the road from the Bullring Roundabout to Patrick Street.

Chief inspector Fil Capaldi said: "Enquiries are at an early stage into this death and we have officers carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering and studying CCTV footage to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this murder investigation.

"At this time we are appealing to anyone with information that may assist our inquiry.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dalrymple Street and Laird Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, who either witnessed an altercation take place, or who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward to police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

