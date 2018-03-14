Body of woman discovered after going missing from hospital

Stephanie Murphy was found dead at a house on Dee Place in Mossneuk, East Kilbride.

The body of a woman has been found after she went missing from a hospital.

Stephanie Murphy was found dead at a house on Dee Place in Mossneuk, East Kilbride.

A search was launched after the 28-year-old went missing from Hairmyres Hospital on Sunday night.

She was later found in a house less than an hour later.

Inspector Aidan Higgins said: "We responded to a report of an informal patient leaving University Hospital Hairmyres.

"The hospital called to report that the 28-year-old female was not within the hospital at 23.56pm on Sunday after leaving of her own accord.

"Police commenced a missing persons investigation and discovered the patient within her house at 12.30am on Monday.

"We contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service who attended and confirmed that she had died.

"There were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

