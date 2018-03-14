Fresh Air-shire campaign launched to support No Smoking Day

Ayrshire's stop smoking service was renamed in support of the national day.

In support of National No Smoking Day, Ayrshire's stop smoking and advice service has been renamed Fresh Air-shire.

The service that was launched nationally in 2006 offers advice and support to people trying to quit smoking.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran have now launched a new team, the Quit Your Way team, to offer support within local communities and facilities, such as hospitals and the prison, to people who are looking for help to stop smoking.

People can benefit from support on a one-to-one or group basis, and access nicotine replacement therapy.

Assistant director for public health and health improvement lead, Elaine Young, said: "Our Fresh Air-shire team has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 years and we are very proud of our work to help local people improve their health by quitting smoking.

"Stopping smoking is the single most important thing people can do to improve their health.

"And stopping smoking also improves the health and wellbeing of the smoker's family and friends by reducing the effects of second-hand smoke exposure.

"Our newly-launched Quit Your Way team is ready and waiting to help and advise you on the most successful ways you can stop smoking for good."