Girl, 11, threatened fellow pupils with knife after school

An 11-year-old girl threatened fellow pupils with a knife following an argument after school.

The youngsters, aged 10 and 11, had the blade brandished at them in East Ayrshire.

The girl got into an argument with two of her fellow pupils before going home and returning with a knife in her school bag last Wednesday.

STV News understands a passerby took the blade from her.

She has now been suspended from her school and support is being offered to anyone affected.

No one was injured in the incident.

Acting education head Linda McAulay-Griffiths said: "On Wednesday, March 7, we were alerted to an incident outside a primary school, and after the school day, involving a pupil with a knife.

"Whilst there was no physical harm caused to anyone, the matter is being fully investigated and we are offering appropriate support to those involved."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of an incident involving an 11-year-old girl being in possession of an offensive weapon.

"Enquiries were carried out and an 11-year-old girl was reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration."

