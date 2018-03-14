Police bugged home of juror accused of taking bribe

Recorded conversations between Catherine Leahy and her son were played during the trial.

High Court: Leahy's son gave evidence to trial (file pic). PA

The trial of a juror accused of taking a bribe has heard conversations recorded by a police bug hidden in her home.

Catherine Leahy, 62, was the spokesperson of a jury that acquitted Graham Clarke and others accused of drug trafficking, fraud and money laundering.

She denies accepting an offer of "financial or other advantage" while she was carrying out her court duties between November 2015 and June 2016.

On Wednesday at the High Court in Glasgow, jurors were played recordings taken from the home the accused shares with her son Joseph Leahy in Springboig, Glasgow.

Mr Leahy, a 22-year-old removal man, also gave evidence at the trial.

In one of the recordings, he is heard to say: "Mum, it wasn't just you that got bribed, so now when they come to you, you're a step ahead."

When asked what he meant by that Mr Leahy replied: "I can't explain."

In another conversation, Leahy is heard saying that she hopes her son's car was not bugged and then adds: "That night I went down there nobody could have seen me."

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC asked the witness what that might mean and he replied: "I don't know.'

Mr Leahy also revealed he was friends with a man called Darren Jaconelli, who is the nephew of Graham Clarke.

However, Mr Leahy claimed he had not realised this until the original trial ended and added: "I wasn't interested in mum's trial."

The court heard that Mr Leahy was in contact with Mr Jaconelli the night before the verdict was returned.

He said this was in relation to a drug deal and had nothing to do with the trial.

Speaking of his mother Mr Leahy said: "She never took a bribe and she's not acted improperly in any jury as far as I'm aware."

The trial before judge Lord Turnbull continues.

