Outlander cast spotted filming in Glasgow city centre

Stars of the series such as Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were greeted by fans.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5751313954001-sam-heughan-outlander.jpg" />

The stars of Outlander have been spotted filming in Glasgow.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were amongst cast members on set at St Andrews in the Square on Wednesday.

Eager fans lined the streets to spot their favourites from the hit US show as they arrived at the former church.

Several extras were also spotted dressed in costumes from the 1760s.

The show was in the city filming for the upcoming season four, Drums of Autumn.

The series finds James and Claire Fraser trying to make peace with both the British living in the colonies of North Carolina, and the native Americans whose land is being stolen.

Filming will continue in the city on Thursday, with James Morrison Street and St Andrews Street closed off between 10am until 11pm.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.