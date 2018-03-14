Body found in search for man missing since Boxing Day

Anthony Lowey, 51, has not been seen by family or friends in almost three months.

Discovered: A body has been discovered in the search for Anthony Lowey. Police Scotland / 2017 Google

A body has been found in the search for a missing Ayrshire man.

Anthony Lowey, 51, was last seen on Boxing Day when he was dropped off by a relative at his home in Hunter Avenue, Ardrossan, around 3pm.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, a body was found within water in marshy ground near Redburn Caravan Park, in Kilwinning.

No formal identification has taken place, but police say they believe it is the body of Mr Lowey.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and Mr Lowey's relatives have been made aware.

