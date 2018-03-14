Plan launched to 'widen benefits' of Loch Lomond park

The five year scheme would encourage more people to get outdoors.

Plan: The five year scheme would encourage more people to get outdoors. © STV

A new scheme has been launched to encourage people from all walks of life to take part in outdoor activities in a national park.

The National Park Partnership Plan 2018-2023 aims to "widen the benefits" of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs park to attract visitors of all abilities.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham announced the five-year plan during a bike ride with pupils from St Modan's High School in Stirling, who all have additional support needs.

She said: "Along with our partners at the National Park I'm delighted to be able to launch this plan, which aims to unlock the area's 'great outdoors' for everyone.

"And it's particularly encouraging to see the focus given to providing access for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to the National Park's amazing resources.

"It's great to see the ambition of the National Park Partnership Plan in trying to tackle issues that are key to young people - by providing skills and training opportunities, as well as creating more affordable housing within the park itself."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.