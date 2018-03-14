Victoria's Secret to open Glasgow city centre shop

This will be the first high street store for Victoria's Secret in Scotland.

Opening: This will be the first high street shop for the brand in Scotland. CC

The US lingerie giant Victoria's Secret is to open its first high street store in Scotland.

The store has been granted planning permission to start work on the old H&M shop on Buchanan Street, in Glasgow.

The brand currently has a small unit within Glasgow airport, which sells a limited product range.

Planning permission was originally sought from Glasgow City Council in July 2017 to make alterations to the shop front.

Permission was granted this week, with work expected to begin on the store shortly.

The brand - while known for their underwear and body spray range - are also known for the Angels, a select few models who take to the catwalk every year to showcase the new products.

