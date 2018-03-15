Man injured after being attacked by gang on footpath

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital following the serious assault on Sunday night.

Rutherglen: Man assaulted on Sunday night. Google

A man had to be taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted by a gang in South Lanarkshire.

The 32-year-old was walking along a footpath on Ross Place, Rutherglen at around 9.45pm on Sunday when he was attacked by a group of men wearing dark clothing.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital where he received treatment to his injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses and have asked anyone with any information to contact them on 101.

Alternaitvely Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

