Witness appeal after man assaulted by gang in street attack

A 40-year-old was targeted by a group of men in South Lanarkshire on Sunday night.

Tiree Way: Man assaulted on Sunday night. Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of men in South Lanarkshire.

The 40-year-old was within Tiree Way, Cambuslang at around 7.30pm when he was attacked by the gang on Sunday night.

The man was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital where he received treatment to his injuries before being released.

Detectives investigating the incident have urged anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information should contact Cambuslang Police Office on 101.

