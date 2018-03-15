Man charged over 'street fight' death in Greenock

The 63-year-old was found injured on Dalrymple Street in Greenock on Wednesday.

Greenock: Forensic officers called. STV/Deborah Mooney

A man has been charged following the death of another man during an alleged street fight.

The 63-year-old was found injured on Dalrymple Street in Greenock at 1.30am on Wednesday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A woman, 43, has been charged with assaulting two other women, aged 21 and 22, and a 22-year-old man.

She will be reported separately to the procurator fiscal.

