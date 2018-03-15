Traveller gang who kidnapped workers jailed for 29 years

Their vulnerable victims were brutally punished in West Lothian and South Lanarkshire.

Gang: Punished vulnerable workers.

A group of Travellers who kidnapped and beat workers across Scotland have been jailed for a total of 29 years.

Robert McPhee, 65, was jailed for ten years for servitude and violence in West Lothian and South Lanarkshire.

He also faces two years of supervision when he is released.

His 45-year-old son, James, who was found guilty of assault and abduction, was sentenced to nine years in prison with three years of supervision.

John Miller, 38, was jailed for seven years for servitude and violence while also being given a three-year supervision order.

Steven McPhee, who admitted assaulting one worker who damaged his van, will spend three years behind bars.

The offences were carried out at Travellers' sites including ones in Bathgate and Larkhall as well as at a piggery in Shotts.

Family: They have been jailed. STV

Passing sentence, judge Lady Stacey told them that people who had a "variety of problems" were "used by them" for work.

She said: "You did not treat them properly. In some cases there was violence over a long period, in others there were abductions by which you forced people away from their families and forced them to work for you.

"The jury convicted three of you of serious offences and one of you pled guilty to assault.

"These are serious matters, the evidence showed an attitude from you of thinking that you were able to tell people what to do, how to do it, when to do it, where to live and backing up your instructions with violence."

The vulnerable men were promised work and money doing jobs such as mono-blocking driveways for the family.

The workers did long shifts for little or no pay and were brutally punished if they complained or attempted to escape the gang's clutches.

One of the victims lived in a caravan with no water or toilet before later being told he was "owned" by the family.

Abuse: Workers left terrified. STV

One petrified worker was "left cowering like a dog" due to the abuse.

Another who fled was also told he had a £5000 bounty on his head and would be "skinned" with a razor unless he returned.

The offences occurred between 1992 and 2016.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.