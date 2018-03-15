Search for missing woman who disappeared six weeks ago

Julie Reilly, 47, was reported missing after failing to turn up for appointments in February.

Missing: Julie Reilly was last seen on February 6. Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a missing woman who disappeared more than six weeks ago.

Julie Reilly from Sheildhall Road, Govan, was last seen in a supermarket on Paisley Road West on Tuesday, February 6.

The 47-year-old was reported missing on February 15 after failing to turn up for several appointments.

Friends and family have joined police in the search for Ms Reilly who is on daily medication.

She is described as white, 5ft tall with medium build and dyed blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, jeans and aqua coloured trainers.

Julie has also previously been known to use the surnames Hanlon, Martin and Collins.

Sergeant Crawford Inglis, Govan Police Office, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Julie who has not been seen for over a month.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to those in the local area as well as her friends and family to try and trace her.

"We know that Julie has previously faced medical issues and is on daily medication and therefore we want to make sure she is safe and well.

"If anybody has any information regarding her whereabouts we would urge you to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Govan Police Office via 101.

