Rapist attacked young woman as she slept at his home

Sex attacker Anthony Ferla, 63, forced himself on the 20-year-old for a 'matter of seconds'.

Ferla was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. © STV

A rapist attacked a young woman after she fell asleep at his house.

Anthony Ferla, 63, forced himself on the 20-year-old for a "matter of seconds" at his home in Springburn, Glasgow.

A judge told Ferla at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday that his crime was "particularly shocking".

Lord Ericht jailed the rapist for seven years and placed him on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.

Ferla had denied raping the woman at his home in Carron Crescent on October 20, 2016.

But a jury convicted him of assaulting and raping her while she was under the influence of alcohol and asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Defence counsel Joe Barr told the court: "He has not altered his position that he was of the view that what was taking place was a consensual act.

"As soon as it became clear to him that was not the case he was immediately apologetic."

Mr Barr said intercourse had taken place over a very short period, adding: "A matter of seconds it would appear."

The defence counsel said father-of-three Ferla had worked hard all his days as a baker and had "an unblemished record".

