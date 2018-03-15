Security called as Glasgow students stage sit-in protest

The group has taken the action in support of university staff who are on strike over pensions.

Security has been brought in to deal with a sit-in protest by students at Glasgow University.

They have occupied the senate room of the main building and are now planning to stay there for as long as they can.

A statement from Glasgow University Strike Solidarity said: "Representatives of our group met with Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli and Dr David Duncan on February 20 with a list of easily met demands and we cannot consider these to have been fulfilled.

"We have therefore been forced to escalate our actions in the hope that the management will finally do their duty."

Planned changes to the pension could mean a £10,000 per year reduction in retirement income for staff, according to the University and College Union (UCU).

An agreement between the UCU and Universities UK had offered a deal but this was turned down at a meeting on Tuesday.

A university spokesman said: "'Around a dozen students entered the senate room in the university.

"The chief operating officer and the deputy secretary of court visited them and explained that the principal has again publicly called for national talks without preconditions as a means of reaching a settlement that is acceptable to all parties."

The action has threatened to disrupt final exams and assessments in the summer term.

Students in Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh have also staged sit-ins this week.

