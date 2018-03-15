Pride of lions put through fire safety test at safari park

The rare drill was carried out by staff and firefighters at Blair Drummond, near Stirling.

Exercise: A car fire was simulated. PA

A pride of lions has been put through a rare fire safety exercise at a safari park.

Staff at Blair Drummond, near Stirling, simulated a car fire inside the enclosure to test the response of animal handlers and the fire service.

The scenario happened for real at Longleat safari park in 2014 and Blair Drummond staff wanted to carry out a drill ahead of the park reopening on Saturday.

A car containing a smoke machine and three dummies was set up in the lion enclosure with the animals gathering round the unusual scene.

Staff used vehicles to force the lions back to their den before rescuing the "casualties" and clearing the area for a fire engine to arrive.

Firefighters then hosed down the car and made the scene safe.

Blair Drummond duty supervisor Ben Houston said: "It's not something we practice for often but at Longleat safari park a few years ago they actually had the real thing - a fire in the lion section.

"From my point of view, coordinating over the radio, everything went smoothly, the fire brigade were great and gave us a lot of help in the preparation."

The lions were rewarded for their role by being fed meat by the firefighters after the exercise.

Mr Houston said: "The lions were interested in the car at first but when we had to get them moved they didn't cause any problems.

"I'd like to think the lions will be getting their fire safety certificates soon."

The firefighters on scene said it was one of the more unusual training exercises they have been involved in.

Group manager Steve Harkins said: "A fire at the safari park is a rare occurrence, but it is vitally important that we all know what to do if such an emergency arose.

"The safety of the visitors and staff is the most important thing at the park, but it's also essential that the animals at the park are kept calm in an emergency situation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.