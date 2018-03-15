School staff 'devastated' after theft of £1000 Easter fund

Thieves stole the money from Ashpark Primary School in Glasgow on Thursday morning.

School: Money was to have been used for a new garden (file pic). 2018 Google

Staff at a primary school in Glasgow have been left "devastated" after a £1000 Easter fund was stolen.

The money, which was earmarked for a new garden and children's toys, was taken during a break-in at the Jimmy Dunnachie Family Centre and Ashpark Primary School on Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the theft and the school has launched an emergency campaign in a bid to replace the lost funds.

A statement on the campaign's JustGiving page reads: "The fundraising money for the children's new outdoor garden, toy fund and the school's Easter fundraising money have all been stolen.

"Staff, parents and other members of the community are devastated that this has happened as everyone works hard to ensure children are provided with opportunities to learn and grow within the community.

"We are hoping to raise funds to compensate for the money that was stolen."

Police said the school, on Kyleakin Road in Glasgow's southside, was broken into around 1.30am on Thursday.

A spokesman said anyone with information should get in touch.

