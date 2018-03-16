Arrest made over death of man 'assaulted' on night out

Paul Mathieson died following the incident in Renfrew on January 14 this year.

Paul Mathieson: 37-year-old died in hospital on January 20.

A man has been arrested over the death of a man who was allegedly seriously assaulted while on a night out.

Paul Mathieson, 37, died after buying pizza from a fast food shop in Renfrew on January 14.

He was found with serious injuries on Houston Street, close to Wilson Street, shortly after 1.10am.

Mr Mathieson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died the following week in the early hours of Saturday, January 20.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Paul Mathieson, 37, in Houston Street, Renfrew."

The suspect has been released pending further inquiries.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.