Man seriously injured after being struck by lorry
The incident happened on St Vincent Street in Glasgow at 8.20am on Friday.
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a lorry.
Officers have closed the road between Pitt Street and Elmbank Steet.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 8.20am, police were called to a report of a man being struck by a truck on the corner of Holland Street and St Vincent Street.
"Emergency services are in attendance and St Vincent Street is currently closed between Pitt Street and Elmbank Street."
