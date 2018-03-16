Man seriously injured after being struck by lorry

The incident happened on St Vincent Street in Glasgow at 8.20am on Friday.

Glasgow: Road closed in both directions. @DiscoverGlasgow

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a lorry.

Officers have closed the road between Pitt Street and Elmbank Steet.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 8.20am, police were called to a report of a man being struck by a truck on the corner of Holland Street and St Vincent Street.

"Emergency services are in attendance and St Vincent Street is currently closed between Pitt Street and Elmbank Street."

