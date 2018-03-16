Seven towers in Irvine and Saltcoats could be replaced with modern housing.

Seven tower blocks could be pulled down. Google 2018

Plans to demolish all high-rise flats in North Ayrshire will be considered by the council next week.

A total of 369 flats, five tower blocks in Irvine and two in Saltcoats, could be replaced with modern housing.

It comes after more than 70 lives were lost in the Grenfell tower tragedy in London last year.

Three proposals will be put before the cabinet on Tuesday, including plans to put in safety measures such as sprinklers or demolish the towers and replace them with low-rise housing.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said: "The relatively small difference in costs between retaining the high flats and building new properties means it's definitely worth exploring if this is the best option for both our tenants and the council.

"Rather than spend millions of pounds maintaining ageing high flats, would it be better to redirect that money to invest in brand-new, high quality housing?"

Mr Cullinane said that tenants will have a big say on the proposals, which would bring about the end of high-rise living in North Ayrshire.

He added: "In the coming weeks and months, we will speak to all of our residents and offer them the chance to tell us face-to-face their thoughts on these ambitious proposals.

"There are clear links between better housing and better health, if we can provide that better standard of accommodation to our tenants, we can see their quality of life improve at the same time."

If approval is given to consider the replacement of the high flats, the council will begin the consultation exercise on Tuesday, April 3.