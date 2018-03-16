Two men stabbed outside Glasgow city centre kebab shop
The pair were knifed on Sauchiehall Street near Elmbank Street.
Two men have been stabbed outside a kebab shop in Glasgow.
The pair were knifed on Sauchiehall Street near Elmbank Street at 4am on Friday.
Both were taken to hospital following the stabbing next to Moretto kebab shop.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two men were stabbed outside a kebab shop on Sauchiehall Street.
"Both were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and have since been released.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
