Legendary figures' letters found in art school archives

Letters from some of the greatest artistic and literary figures of the late 19th century have been rediscovered in the archives at Glasgow School of Art.

William Morris, HG Wells and Rodin are among those who wrote to the head of the art school, at a time when its international reputation was growing.

The letters were addressed to Francis Newbery, who was the director of the art school from 1885 to 1918.

In the earliest of the letters, Morris wrote about planning a trip to the city, but had some concerns about the Scottish weather.

Newbery was later responsible for commissioning Charles Rennie Mackintosh to design the Mackintosh building, which is currently being restored following a devastating fire three years ago.

More letters relates to another significant moment in the city's history - the Glasgow International Exhibition of 1901 - which marked the opening of Kelvingrove Museum.

The letters are now available to view online as staff work their way through more boxes, hopeful of rediscovering more of the school's forgotten history.

Glasgow School of Art archivist Rachael Jones said: "I knew that some of the most exciting of the directors papers were those of Francis Newbery, head of the art school during an incredibly dynamic period in the School's history

"So I was thrilled to find that a box of material relating to him that had not yet been catalogued, and to discover some real gems in it."

