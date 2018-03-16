Rangers pay tribute to Ibrox disaster in memorial garden

Unused section of stadium's car park to be transformed into tribute garden.

Rangers: Memorial at Copland Road site.

Rangers' plan to build a memorial wall outside Ibrox has been approved by Glasgow city council.

The club will turn an unused section of their car park into a memorial garden, which includes a tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox disaster.

A total of 66 fans died during the stairway crush, which also caused 200 injuries.

Planning documents reveal a memorial wall will be constructed on the Copland Road side of the ground.

Plans: Ashes of fans will be interred.

The wall will be used to inter the ashes of Rangers fans, and will also serve as a tribute to some of the Glasgow club's most famous players.

It will also feature a bronze timeline set into the ground and seating plinths.

On Friday, the club was given notice that planning permission had been approved subject to conditions.

The garden will remain open between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.

Garden: Tributes to ex-players.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.