Police seize £400,000 of drugs and pill press at house 

A large quantity of tablets were also recovered in raid in the village of Howwood.

Police: A house on on Earlshill Drive, Howwood was targeted on Tuesday. Google

Detectives seized £400,000 of drugs and a pill press following a raid on a house in Renfrewshire.

A large quantity of tablets, believed to be etizolam, were also recovered from the property on Earlshill Drive in the village of Howwood after it was targeted around 3pm on Tuesday.

Two men aged 27 and 29, and a 27 year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

All three are expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court of Monday.

Detective inspector John Stewart, K Division Proactive CID, said: "We have recovered more than £400,000 worth of drugs and have arrested three people.

"Police Scotland is committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities in Scotland and information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our efforts to do this.

"As a result of the support of the community, we have managed to take a significant haul of drugs off the streets."

DI Stewart urged anyone with information about drug-related activity to contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

He added: "Those who supply drugs have absolutely no place in our community and through partnership working, and with the support of local communities, we will do everything we can do identify their criminal activities and bring them to justice in the aim of making Scotland a safer place."

