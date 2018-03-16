Detectives make second arrest in Renfrew death probe 

Paul Mathieson, 37, was seriously injured as he walked home from a night out on January 14.

Police: Paul Mathieson died in hospital six days after he was assaulted in Renfrew.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted as he returned home from a night out.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was seriously injured in Houston Street, Renfrew on January 14 and died in hospital six days later.

Earlier on Friday Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death.

It is understood he has since been released pending further inquiries.

In a separate development, the force later confirmed a 22-year-old woman, has also been arrested in connection with the death.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

