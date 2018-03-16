Major rush hour delays on M8 after lorry spills oil

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm between J20 Kingston Bridge and J21 Seaward Street.

Travel: The lorry on the hard shoulder of the weestbound M8 Traffic Scotland

Drivers are experiencing major delays on the M8 after a lorry spilled oil onto the westbound carriageway.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm between junction 20 Kingston Bridge and junction 21 Seaward Street.

Traffic Scotland said the HGV was on the hard shoulder but it appeared to be leaking oil into lane one.

It was removed around 4pm and a sweeper is now at the scene in a bid to clear up the oil.

But Traffic Scotland tweeted that the tail backs extend to junction 12 Riddrie.

