Water supply contamination probe at children's hospital

Bacteria may have caused infections in three patients at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Health: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed tests are being carried out to see if the bacteria is linked to the patients. Google 2017

Three children are receiving treatment for infections which may be linked to the water supply at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed it is investigating the presence of bacteria in the water supply to wards.

The health board said it poses a very low risk to anyone with a healthy immune system but it can harm patients whose immunity is compromised.

Dr Teresa Inkster, infection control doctor, said: "It's not unusual for children in this type of ward to suffer infections but we are carrying out tests to determine whether these bacteria are linked to any of the three patients.

"However, we can confirm none of the three patients are giving any cause for concern as a consequence of their infection."

The source of the bacteria is as yet unknown but the board said it is taking advice from Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and Scottish Water.

In the meantime alternatives to tap-water supplies to paediatric patients in wards 2A, 2B, 3C and the hospital's intensive care unit have been put in place.

Patients in the ward have also been given oral antibiotics as they have a low immune system.

Sterilised water is being supplied for drinking and bottled water for brushing teeth.

In addition, portable sinks stocked with bottled water have been supplied to all patient rooms in the affected wards.

Taps and showers have also been fitted with filters to ensure no cross transmission from staff and visitors to patients.

