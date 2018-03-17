Man arrested after 22-year-old 'stabbed during fight'

Police are appealing for information to the incident that took place on Friday.

Injured: Man was treated for stab wound.

A 22-year-old man has been stabbed after a reported fight at a house in Inverclyde.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident that took place within a property on Pladda Avenue in Port Glasgow.

Emergency services attended the scene at at around 12.40pm on Friday after police received reports of an altercation at the house.

The injured man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he is being treated for a stab wound.

Hospital staff have described his condition as stable.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Friday to contact them as soon as possible.

Detective Constable Neil Gorman said: "Enquires are continuing.

"We ask that anyone with any information that may assist our investigation get in contact through 101."

