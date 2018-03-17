Shop assistant threatened with knife during robbery

The man stole money after threatening the 20-year-old with a bladed weapon on Friday.

Threatened: The man demanded money. Google

A man threatened a young shop worker with a knife during a robbery at a Co-op in Paisley.

The 20-year-old was working in the store on Neilston Road when the incident took place at around 9.40pm on Friday night.

The suspect entered the store before threatening him with a knife and demanding money.

The man then left the shop with a small amount of cash leaving the shop assistant shaken but uninjured.

Police officers investigating the robbery have issued a description of the man they are looking to trace.

He is described as white, between 30 and 40-year-old and was wearing a two tone blue hooded jacket with red and black gloves and a scarf.

After the incident he made off in the direction of Stock Street.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross at Paisley CID said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the young shop assistant to endure and thankfully he was not physically injured as a result of the robbery.

"We are currently looking at CCTV and speaking to local people in the surrounding area of Neilston Road and ask anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to contact officers at Paisley CID via telephone 101 quoting incident number 4077 of 16 March 2018."

