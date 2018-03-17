Man taken to hospital as fire fighters tackle blaze

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Glasgow on Friday night.

Fire: Emergency services attended the scene in Glasgow. @DJHodgy

A man has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the east end of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the blaze within a flat on Monteith Row just off London Road on Friday night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised four appliances to tackle the fire at around 11.11pm.

One man was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation.

The flames caused extensive damage to the property leaving the fire service unable to establish a cause.

