Protesters march against racism and bigotry in Glasgow

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Organisers say that over 1500 people attended the event on Saturday afternoon.

March: Stand Up To Racism.
March: Stand Up To Racism. SUTR

Anti-racism protesters have been taking part in a march through Glasgow.

Organisers Stand Up To Racism say that over 1500 people attended the rally on Saturday.

Among the crowd in Glasgow City Centre were trade unionists, political parties and refugee groups.

Scottish Labour Party leader Richard Leonard, Glasgow SNP MP Alison Thewliss and Scottish Trades Union Congress president Satnam Ner were among the speakers at the rally in George Square.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes.

The march was called to oppose "the alarming rise of racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism.

Protesters could be heard chanting "Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here".

During his speech Richard Leonard argued that the anti-racist movement needed to "be impatient" in it's campaigning against discrimination.

He said, "We need to build unity between young and old between black and white."

Alison Thewliss said, "We need to continue the fight against racism and discrimination, the threat of austerity, and cruel Home Office policies from the UK government which cause so much distress. I'm proud to see so many rallied to the anti-racist cause today."

EIS union general secretary Larry Flanagan said, "EIS was pleased to support the demonstration today. It's important that a message of soidarity goes out to those fighting racism wherever they may be. Together, united, trade unions and campaign groups can express our opposition to those who would seek to divide us.

Anti-racist activist and Scotland's leading human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar said, "We need a movement that can give us strength when the far right is growing in confidence across the world. We need to stand up and we do that by organising."

The march was held in solidarity with similar events taking place across Europe. 

