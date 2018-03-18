Man arrested by armed police after five-hour stand off

The incident took place on the southside of Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Pollokshaws: Specialist trained officers attended the scene. Google

A man has been arrested following a stand off with armed police in Glasgow.

Police were called to an address in Pitcaple Drive, Pollokshaws on Saturday afternoon before eventually arresting the man inside the house just under five hours later.

The 33-year-old, who was in the house alone, had allegedly barricaded himself inside but was convinced to surrender following negotiations with specialist officers.

The man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged incident however it is so far unclear what his initial reported offence was.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 3.50pm on Saturday police were called to an address in Pitcaple Drive, Pollokshaws, Glasgow, where a 33 year old man had allegedly barricaded himself within a house. He was alone at the time.

"Following negotiation with specialist trained officers, the man surrendered himself to police around 8.40pm.

"A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident."

